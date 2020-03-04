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Breaking: Liz Warren loses home state to Joe Biden, Trump mocks her in a tweet
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28 views • March 04, 2020
News | March 03, 2020
CARLOS
GARCIA
In a stunning rebuke of her candidacy by the voters, Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren lost the presidential primary election in her home state of Massachusetts.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-liz-warren-gets-third-place-in-her-home-state-of-massachusetts-biden-wins-it
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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CARLOS
GARCIA
In a stunning rebuke of her candidacy by the voters, Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren lost the presidential primary election in her home state of Massachusetts.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-liz-warren-gets-third-place-in-her-home-state-of-massachusetts-biden-wins-it
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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