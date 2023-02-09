DAM IT’S WORKING - CDC Director: “Childhood VaXX Rates way down” – Parents are Waking

Just in this last year, that’s a quarter-of-a-million children not coming
to kindergarten being up to date with their “vaccines” or NOW known as – Cause
of SIDS, autism and overall health issues.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.