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19 STATES INCLUDING GEORGIA FILE SUIT OVER VACCINE MANDATE
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50 views • November 02, 2021
The Biden administration's mandate is set to begin Dec. 8. IT'S ALL A GAME THIS IS JUST THE SET UP, THE SAME GOVERNMENT WHO WANT YOU TO TAKE THEIR POISON, ARE THE SAME PEOPLE WHO WILL BE AT THE COURTS, ALL THESE JUDGES ARE ALL IN ON THE PLANDEMIC.
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