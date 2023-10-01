Iain Davis: Yes the Chinese Social Credit System Exists & Yes It's Operating in the West!

Iain Davis discusses the Chinese social credit system and how in fact it is global and already operating in the West under a different guise. The key to the system is Digital Identity that links to biometric data (e.g. facial recognition, iris scan, DNA) which will be used to access or deny access to a variety of public and private services. The Chinese government has given a name to this system which is social credit. The intention behind it is population control and social engineering using reward and punishment. By and large the Chinese look favorably upon this system. We have the same thing in the West, except that we don't call it "social credit system". This tyranny is being patchworked together in the West via separate legislation (e.g. Online Safety Bill) that once in place will function exactly as the system in China. Western governments and their apparatchiks attempting to blame China are diverting attention and blame away from the tyranny they are building at home. The Western elite are fully onboard with the multipolar order.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem
Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com
Websites
Iain Davis Website https://iaindavis.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/_InThisTogether
Telegram https://t.me/iaindavis
Off Guardian https://off-guardian.org
About Iain Davis
Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and author from Portsmouth in the UK. His focus is upon widening readers awareness of evidence that is not commonly reported by the so-called mainstream media. Through his writing he hopes to encourage the questioning of authority and to stimulate public debate. A frequent contributor to the UK Column, Iain's work has been featured by the Corbett Report, the OffGuardian, Lew-Rockwell, Zero Hedge and other independent news outlets.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.