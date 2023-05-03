Cannabidiol and covid

Cannabidiol Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Promotes the Host Innate Immune Response (Preprint) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti... https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/s... Cannabidiol (CBD) Potential regulator of the host stress and antiviral inflammatory responses (cannabinoid class of natural products) Hemp, cannabis plants, Less than 0.3% psychotropic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Oral solution of CBD is a U.S. FDA approved drug High-purity CBD inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in human lung epithelial cells Pretreated human lung cells (with ACE2 receptor) for 2 hours with CBD before infection with SARS-CoV-2. CBD potently inhibited viral replication under nontoxic conditions (no toxicity was observed at the effective doses) Worked in other human lung cell lines, worked in monkey kidney cells Tested on Wuhan strain and 3 VOCs Their ability to infect cells was comparably inhibited by CBD CBD or other cannabinoids? Checked 97 to 100% pure using quantitative nuclear magnetic resonance (qNMR). No toxicity was observed for any of the CBD preparations at the doses used to inhibit viral infection The CBD metabolite 7-OH-CBD, 7-hydroxy-cannabidiol exhibits antiviral activity Others did not work Combining CBD with THC (1:1) significantly suppressed CBD efficacy, consistent with competitive inhibition by THC. CBD and 7-OH-CBD metabolite are the active and equipotent ingredients for the treatment of epilepsy CBD acts at an early step after viral entry into cells CBD targets host cell processes. CBD inhibits viral RNA expression and reverses viral-induced changes in host gene expression CBD effectively eradicated viral RNA expression in the host cells Prevents changes in the cell produced by the virus to force the cell to produce new viral particles CBD induces strong activation of genes associated with the host stress response. Together, these results suggest that CBD acts to prevent viral protein translation and associated cellular changes. Induction of viral genes for spike, envelope, and nucleocapsid proteins is reduced ~99% with CBD CBD induction of increased transcription of 3 defensive endoplasmic reticulum genes CBD induces interferon expression as part of its antiviral activity CBD suppress viral infection, and promote degradation of viral RNA (SARS-CoV-2 infection suppresses the interferon signaling pathway) CBD sufficiently lowers the effective viral titer to enable normal host activation of the interferon pathway. CBD effectively reversed viral induction of cytokines that can lead to deadly cytokine storm CBD treatment significantly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in mice After viral the challenge, administration of CBD continued twice daily for an additional 4 days CBD treatment significantly inhibited viral replication in lungs and nasal turbinates at day 5 after infection Lower dose of CBD reduced viral load by 4.8-fold in lungs Higher dose of CBD reduced viral load by 40 -fold in lungs During this period, the mice showed no signs of clinical disease These results establish the preclinical efficacy of CBD as an antiviral drug for SARS-CoV-2 during early stages of infection. CBD is negatively associated with indications of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patient medical records Given that high-purity CBD preparations are taken by a large number of individuals, we examined whether CBD prescriptions are associated with indications of SARS-CoV-2 infection An oral solution of CBD (100 mg/ml) (CBD100) is often used for the treatment of seizures Analysis of 1,212 patients Matched to control group counterparts 6.2% (75 patients) with CDB 8.9% for non-CBD patients (P = 0.014) Odds ratio (OR) of 0.65, (P = 0.009) Odds ratio (OR) of 0.48, (P = 0.006) Potential of Cannabidiol for the Treatment of Viral Hepatitis https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lo... CBD inhibited HCV replication by 86.4% (Not Hep B) Other RNA viral infections Common cold Influenza SARS / MERS Dengue Hep C and E Ebola Rabies Polio Mumps Measles

