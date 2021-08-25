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A Bride for Henry (1937) COMEDY
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11 views • August 25, 2021
Stars:Anne Nagel, Warren Hull, Claudia Dell
Director:William Nigh
On the day of her wedding, a young woman's fiancé doesn't show up, sleeping off the results of his wild bachelor party. Miffed, the woman decides to call a lawyer, Henry and has him stand-in for the missing groom. She intends to divorce her new "husband" at the first opportunity, but Henry has other ideas.
Director:William Nigh
On the day of her wedding, a young woman's fiancé doesn't show up, sleeping off the results of his wild bachelor party. Miffed, the woman decides to call a lawyer, Henry and has him stand-in for the missing groom. She intends to divorce her new "husband" at the first opportunity, but Henry has other ideas.
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