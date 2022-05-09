DEEP LITER METHOD CHICKEN COOP BEFORE

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Cleaning out the chicken coop, deep litter method, Before
Going to clean it; take out mulch, spread that around Fruit trees to fertilize the trees, Wash with soap and water, mix lime in water and use a pain brush to apply lime on everything inside chicken coop. Lime keeps bugs out. The water will evaporate but the lime will stay on everything.