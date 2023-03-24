Create New Account
GLENN BECK | THIS is the Biden scandal with China they’re TRYING TO HIDE
64 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
#BidenCrimeFamily

There’s a reason why the far-left will stop at nothing to go after President Trump: It’s all a distraction.

There’s several failures, missteps, policy decisions, and SCANDALS the Biden Administration would like to keep hidden, and in this clip, Glenn exposes just one of them.

He explains the beyond-suspicious business dealings Hunter Biden — and possibly Joe, too — have had with the Chinese energy company CEFC. Is President Biden helping to make DEALS with China — one of our ENEMIES?!

glenn beckbiden crime familyblaze tvukraine warbiden regimechina deals

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
