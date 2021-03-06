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Ep.213 | Justin's recovery from the damage of psychiatry
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90 views • March 06, 2021
#Adrian # health #
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
All disease is either toxicity and/or deficiency. Everything is cause and effect.
Mental health and gut health are inextricably linked or more simply put, they are entangled. Despite this the medical and pharmaceutical industries would like you to, well, actually need you to believe otherwise and always want you to believe the effect is the cause, which perpetuates the problem and helps the great death and suffering cult make more profit.
Justin’s story bears this out. His story shows the power that we all have, that you have, when you take charge and full responsibility for your own health and then seek out and draw to you the information, people and methodologies in order to allow your recovery by focussing on your recovery. Once you address the real cause and provide the correct environment, raw materials and removal of toxicity, your body can recover very quickly. It knows what to do. Everyone is capable of doing this for themselves. You are capable of doing this for yourself.
You know you, and you know your body and you know what you are feeling more than anybody else can. Your health and your well-being are your responsibility.
Justin reached out to me with a question about whether he would be okay drinking distilled water and would it leach out specific vitamins and minerals from his system.
This led to some questions and then a very interesting email conversation ensued. During the course of this email conversation it became apparent to me that so many of you could benefit from hearing Justin’s story.
What follows is excerpts from the emails that, with his permission, I have put together in order to tell Justin’s story. Justin has said he is more than happy to answer emails from anyone that has questions about his story. I will put his email address in the show notes for this episode. You can go to ForTheLoveOfTruth.co.uk
To quote him:
“I was being drugged by psychiatrists for 10 years and misdiagnosed before I finally had enough and learned about orthomolecular medicine.”
During this podcast I will be referring to some test results.
To read the full story and see the test charts I refer to please visit:
?? weblink ??
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
All disease is either toxicity and/or deficiency. Everything is cause and effect.
Mental health and gut health are inextricably linked or more simply put, they are entangled. Despite this the medical and pharmaceutical industries would like you to, well, actually need you to believe otherwise and always want you to believe the effect is the cause, which perpetuates the problem and helps the great death and suffering cult make more profit.
Justin’s story bears this out. His story shows the power that we all have, that you have, when you take charge and full responsibility for your own health and then seek out and draw to you the information, people and methodologies in order to allow your recovery by focussing on your recovery. Once you address the real cause and provide the correct environment, raw materials and removal of toxicity, your body can recover very quickly. It knows what to do. Everyone is capable of doing this for themselves. You are capable of doing this for yourself.
You know you, and you know your body and you know what you are feeling more than anybody else can. Your health and your well-being are your responsibility.
Justin reached out to me with a question about whether he would be okay drinking distilled water and would it leach out specific vitamins and minerals from his system.
This led to some questions and then a very interesting email conversation ensued. During the course of this email conversation it became apparent to me that so many of you could benefit from hearing Justin’s story.
What follows is excerpts from the emails that, with his permission, I have put together in order to tell Justin’s story. Justin has said he is more than happy to answer emails from anyone that has questions about his story. I will put his email address in the show notes for this episode. You can go to ForTheLoveOfTruth.co.uk
To quote him:
“I was being drugged by psychiatrists for 10 years and misdiagnosed before I finally had enough and learned about orthomolecular medicine.”
During this podcast I will be referring to some test results.
To read the full story and see the test charts I refer to please visit:
?? weblink ??
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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