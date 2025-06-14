⚡️🚨 Iran has launched a new wave of missiles toward Israel.

Adding:

Iran intercepts British spy destroyer in Sea of Oman - report

Iran’s Navy stopped a British spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman that was intending to aid Israel in attacking Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

The British destroyer entered the northern Indian Ocean on June 13 in order to guide Israeli missiles into Iranian territory and was identified by the intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy, the report added.

The Navy’s combat drones forced the warship to change its course, preventing it from sailing further toward the Persian Gulf.