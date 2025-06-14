© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️🚨 Iran has launched a new wave of missiles toward Israel.
Adding:
Iran intercepts British spy destroyer in Sea of Oman - report
Iran’s Navy stopped a British spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman that was intending to aid Israel in attacking Iran, Mehr news agency reported.
The British destroyer entered the northern Indian Ocean on June 13 in order to guide Israeli missiles into Iranian territory and was identified by the intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy, the report added.
The Navy’s combat drones forced the warship to change its course, preventing it from sailing further toward the Persian Gulf.