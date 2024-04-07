4.8 Earthquake & 4/8 Solar Eclipse. Statue of Liberty Struck By Lightning. 7.4 Taiwan Earthquake

4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the Northeast on Friday morning, according to data from the US Geological Survey, with reports of it being felt from Philadelphia to New York City. There were at least 11 aftershocks, including a 4.0 magnitude tremor that struck nearly 8 hours after the initial quake. It was the third-largest earthquake recorded in the area in the last five decades and the strongest in New Jersey in more than 240 years, the USGS said. The rare tremor was felt by millions of people across hundreds of miles, disrupting work and school life and jolting nerves momentarily before an early spring day seemed to return to normal.





MTG, Sitting Congresswoman, Says Earthquake and Eclipse Are Warnings From God. The Georgia congresswoman described the natural phenomena as “strong signs to tell us to repent" A MILD EARTHQUAKE struck New York and parts of the Northeast on Friday. The most notable thing about the tremor was the rarity of any sort of perceivable seismic activity in the tri-state area. Marjorie Taylor Greene had an explanation, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the quake was evidence of God’s displeasure with America.





“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens,” the Republican from Georgia warned.





New York's iconic landmarks shaken by rare earthquake





Watch lightning strike the Statue of Liberty, emerge from her torch. A flash of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty was captured by photographer Dan Martland as a powerful storm hit the northeast this week





7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan





Taiwan earthquake: over 600 people remain stranded days after disaster. Rescuers in Taiwan planned to bring in heavy equipment on Saturday to try to recover two bodies buried on a hiking trail, while more than 600 people remained stranded in various locations, three days after the island’s strongest earthquake in 25 years.





Over 30 Chinese Aircrafts, Navy Vessels Surround Taiwan; Escalate Cross-Strait Tensions





