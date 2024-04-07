Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4.8 Earthquake & 4/8 Solar Eclipse. Statue of Liberty Struck By Lightning. 7.4 Taiwan Earthquake
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
11 Subscribers
104 views
Published Yesterday

4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the Northeast on Friday morning, according to data from the US Geological Survey, with reports of it being felt from Philadelphia to New York City. There were at least 11 aftershocks, including a 4.0 magnitude tremor that struck nearly 8 hours after the initial quake. It was the third-largest earthquake recorded in the area in the last five decades and the strongest in New Jersey in more than 240 years, the USGS said. The rare tremor was felt by millions of people across hundreds of miles, disrupting work and school life and jolting nerves momentarily before an early spring day seemed to return to normal.


MTG, Sitting Congresswoman, Says Earthquake and Eclipse Are Warnings From God. The Georgia congresswoman described the natural phenomena as “strong signs to tell us to repent" A MILD EARTHQUAKE struck New York and parts of the Northeast on Friday. The most notable thing about the tremor was the rarity of any sort of perceivable seismic activity in the tri-state area. Marjorie Taylor Greene had an explanation, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the quake was evidence of God’s displeasure with America.


“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens,” the Republican from Georgia warned.


New York's iconic landmarks shaken by rare earthquake


Watch lightning strike the Statue of Liberty, emerge from her torch. A flash of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty was captured by photographer Dan Martland as a powerful storm hit the northeast this week


7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan


Taiwan earthquake: over 600 people remain stranded days after disaster. Rescuers in Taiwan planned to bring in heavy equipment on Saturday to try to recover two bodies buried on a hiking trail, while more than 600 people remained stranded in various locations, three days after the island’s strongest earthquake in 25 years.


Over 30 Chinese Aircrafts, Navy Vessels Surround Taiwan; Escalate Cross-Strait Tensions


 #April8

#Earthquake

#SolarEclipse



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#ClimateCrisis

#EcoSabbath

#SundayRest


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
earthquakesdabible prophecyseventh day adventistsolar eclipsebiblical prophecysigns in the heavenswarning from godmarjorie taylor greenemtgsda sermonjudgment from godapril 8 solar eclipsedanger in the skyweather warning signsbible propheyrare 4 earthquakenj earthquakemtg repentwarnings from godstatue of liberty struck by lightningtaiwan earthquakemtg warning from godlightning strikes statue of liberty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket