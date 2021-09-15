Maxime Bernier PPC Against Socialist UN and WHO agenda in Canada

Maxime Bernier responds to a question about the deep state in Canada and says it's is the Civil Servants who talk to other countries around the world. He says it's coming from the UN and the WHO. And he says they are the ones trying to influence Canadian policy. He says Canada is a Sovereign country and the politicians must decide for our country. It's Justin Trudeau that following the UN and WHO and that's why we have more socialism in this country. Bernier says, "We will always fight for the Sovereignty of our Country. And we will always put our country first. Bernier say's we're saying no to globalism and globalists. And our policy will be to implement our platform. Bernier says it's real sad that they won' allow a real debate on the issues that face our country. Bernier says, we don't want a show me your papers to participate in a civil society. Maxime says we are the real opposition in this country. He says our revolution is a commons sense revolution. Our goal is to unite Canadians under a Freedom umbrella. He advises stand up for your freedoms and your values. Don't vote against something. Vote for something. If you believe in Canada we're the only choice for you. We need to do this Freedom Revolution and that may take time. But we know we have the best Ideas and policies and that fight must go on after the election. And Freedom is popular.