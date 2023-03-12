Dutch Uprising- Rutte's Military Fails to Keep Farmers & Supporters out of Capital City

Farmers
& Supporters defied the wishes of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and
protested the liquidation of 3,000 farms. Canadians joined the protest as well,
knowing that Rutte's radical climate policy is coming to North America through
his friend Justin Trudeau
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.