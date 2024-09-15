Yah's Misfits 9-15-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we discuss Genesis 3-5, and add clarity to one of the most important verses in the whole KJ Bible, Genesis 3:15, the Seed War. We will talk about Cain & Abel in the Book of Jubilees. They were not twins but 7 years apart. Also, did the animals talk in the Garden of Eden before Adam's fall? Lastly, YHWH accepted Abel's sacrifice, but rejected Cain's!