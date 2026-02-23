BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
02-22-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 84 The Challenge Part 13 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001G
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
32 followers
3 views • 1 day ago

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 84 The Challenge Part 13 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001G

1 Maccabees 1:11In those days wicked men went out of Yisra’ĕl, who persuaded many saying, “Let us go and make a covenant with the gentiles that are round about us, for since we departed from them we have had much sorrow.” 12So this plan was well-pleasing to them. 13Then some of the people were so bold in this, that they went to the sovereign, who gave them authority to do according to the laws of the gentiles. 14So they built a place of training at Yerushalayim according to the customs of the gentiles; 15and made themselves uncircumcised, and forsook qodesh Covenant, and joined themselves to the gentiles, and were sold to do evil.


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

7pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

Keywords
yahuahyahushabrit chadashahhebrew scripturetorah teachingmessianic hebrewbiblical hebrew studyname of yahuahlost sheep of yashraaltanak explainedend time prophecy bibletorah obedience
