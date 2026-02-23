02-22-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 84 The Challenge Part 13 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001G

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 84 The Challenge Part 13 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001G
1 Maccabees 1:11In those days wicked men went out of Yisra’ĕl, who persuaded many saying, “Let us go and make a covenant with the gentiles that are round about us, for since we departed from them we have had much sorrow.” 12So this plan was well-pleasing to them. 13Then some of the people were so bold in this, that they went to the sovereign, who gave them authority to do according to the laws of the gentiles. 14So they built a place of training at Yerushalayim according to the customs of the gentiles; 15and made themselves uncircumcised, and forsook qodesh Covenant, and joined themselves to the gentiles, and were sold to do evil.
