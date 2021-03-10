EP 2356-6PM HISTORY REPEATS: Human, Drug & Child Trafficking Explode On Biden's Border

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SUNDAY - MARCH 07, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
Biden administration is being criticized for separating unaccompanied alien children from adult family members after being apprehended at the border. The separation occurs when children arrive at the border with a non-parental adult family member. USA Today reports the Biden administration “is still sheltering children separated from close family members” after they are apprehended by Border Patrol agents. The criticism comes as President Joe Biden grapples with a growing border crisis as a rapidly growing number of children who are not accompanied by a parent are being apprehended in rapidly increasing numbers. The number of children being apprehended without a parent at the border continues to grow. Due to overcrowding in Health and Human Services shelters for children, the unaccompanied minor is being held in Border Patrol facilities designed from single children — often for more than the 72 hours allowed by law, Breitbart Texas Randy Clark reported. The Biden administration risks making unaccompanied migrant children victims of trafficking by releasing them so swiftly from government custody to adult sponsors, warned a ranking Republican senator. “Each day brings new reports of a surge of arrivals at the U.S. southern border, which we know will increase the risk of trafficking in persons, especially for unaccompanied children arriving in greater numbers,” Rob Portman of Ohio, the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement Thursday. "I urge the Biden administration to ensure that these children do not fall victim to human trafficking, abuse, or other harm.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17122
Special Guest: Matt DePerno is the attorney representing Bill Bailey in the lawsuit filed in Michigan, Antrim County regarding election fraud. He is the only attorney in the country who has been given access by a court to the Dominion Voting System. https://www.depernolaw.com/home-courser.html
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