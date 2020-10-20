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The Ukraine/Burisma/Joe and Hunter Biden story so...(or...at least MY understanding up to now😩)
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7 views • October 20, 2020
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Today, I summarize my current understanding of the points in the Biden/Ukraine saga. To be certain...this is probably only the tip of the iceberg as there have been TONS of articles discussing different points. What have I missed?
ArgDigger Post: https://argdigger.com/post/Joe-Biden-Hunter-Ukraine-pay-for-play-scandal
Previous video about the CCP connection: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CN3TLFI4lI4m/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidDoesStuff
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DavidDoesStuff
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GUDzCu5ciicG/
Today, I summarize my current understanding of the points in the Biden/Ukraine saga. To be certain...this is probably only the tip of the iceberg as there have been TONS of articles discussing different points. What have I missed?
ArgDigger Post: https://argdigger.com/post/Joe-Biden-Hunter-Ukraine-pay-for-play-scandal
Previous video about the CCP connection: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CN3TLFI4lI4m/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidDoesStuff
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DavidDoesStuff
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GUDzCu5ciicG/
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