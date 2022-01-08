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Max Igan: THE COVID PLANDEMIC - A SHIP TO OBLIVION (MIRRORED)
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637 views • January 08, 2022
Max Igan: THE COVID PLANDEMIC - A SHIP TO OBLIVION (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse:
https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Dogecoin:
DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
French rebels massively destroy 5G networks
https://world-signals.com/news/2021/12/31/french-rebels-massively-destroy-5g-networks/
Scientists say COVID-19 outbreak in deer could mean trouble for humans
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/588238-scientists-say-covid-19-outbreak-in-deer-could-mean-trouble-for
Man sets himself on fire after angry rant about vaccine mandates
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/mental-health/587989-man-sets-himself-on-fire-after-angry-rant-about
What is 'flurona' and how serious is it?
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/health/flurona-flu-covid-explainer-scli-intl/index.html
This Is Why Flights Have Been Shut Down World Wide Vaxxed Pilots Forbidden To Transport
https://rumble.com/vruxaw-this-is-why-flights-have-been-shut-down-world-wide-vaxxed-pilots-forbidden-.html
Children born during pandemic have lower IQs, US study finds
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/12/children-born-during-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-us-study-finds
Covid-19: Children born during the pandemic score lower on cognitive tests
https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2031
Melbourne Protest - New Years Day 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe6KxQBMOuU
Spacebusters - BILL GATES SECRET BLOODLINES EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2LlITjr7bcP/
Max Igan - Which Path to Freedom? Looking Behind the Veil - Denmark 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXnxIQW65Zw
BREVNER - "More of Us" (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qrSbTIA2Lw
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse:
https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Dogecoin:
DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
French rebels massively destroy 5G networks
https://world-signals.com/news/2021/12/31/french-rebels-massively-destroy-5g-networks/
Scientists say COVID-19 outbreak in deer could mean trouble for humans
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/588238-scientists-say-covid-19-outbreak-in-deer-could-mean-trouble-for
Man sets himself on fire after angry rant about vaccine mandates
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/mental-health/587989-man-sets-himself-on-fire-after-angry-rant-about
What is 'flurona' and how serious is it?
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/health/flurona-flu-covid-explainer-scli-intl/index.html
This Is Why Flights Have Been Shut Down World Wide Vaxxed Pilots Forbidden To Transport
https://rumble.com/vruxaw-this-is-why-flights-have-been-shut-down-world-wide-vaxxed-pilots-forbidden-.html
Children born during pandemic have lower IQs, US study finds
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/12/children-born-during-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-us-study-finds
Covid-19: Children born during the pandemic score lower on cognitive tests
https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2031
Melbourne Protest - New Years Day 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe6KxQBMOuU
Spacebusters - BILL GATES SECRET BLOODLINES EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2LlITjr7bcP/
Max Igan - Which Path to Freedom? Looking Behind the Veil - Denmark 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXnxIQW65Zw
BREVNER - "More of Us" (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qrSbTIA2Lw
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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