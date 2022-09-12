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Welcome To Proverbs Club.From Wisdom To Righteousness.
Proverbs 11:30 (NIV).
30 The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life,
and the one who is wise saves lives.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom conceives the Righteous who, in turn, rescue others.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3jjwnupr
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