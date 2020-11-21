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California Will Impose Limited Curfew Due To COVID-19
Information Man Show
Information Man Show
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48 views • November 21, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a mandatory overnight stay at home order that will be instituted throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases, a measure that comes just days after the governor enacted a dramatic rollback of reopening in much of the state. The order issued by the California Department of Public Health will prohibit most nonessential activity outside the home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties in the strictest tier of the state’s reopening road map the purple tier. The restriction goes into place on Saturday and lasts through Dec. 21, though it could be extended. “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic.

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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.

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