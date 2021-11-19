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Shocking Footage of Violent Confrontation of High School Girls on Philadelphia Train
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241 views • November 19, 2021
Yet again more evidence of radical liberal indoctrination in our schools as a group of black teens provoke and attack a group of Asian teens on a train.
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