Did Israel Impregnate America, or is War NOW Justified?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
58 views • 1 day ago

Did Benjamin Netanyahu win the Israeli government impregnant America and Donald Trump, or was Iran truly on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon thus justifying war and what is inevitably going to be regime change?

#israel #iran #war


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)

iranisraeloilsyrialibyairaqhamashezbollah1979revengenuclear bombshouthissadaam husseiniranian revolutionwar in the middle eastnuclear proliferationhussainnuclear enrichmenttehran neonneon warir gc
