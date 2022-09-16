Create New Account
Explosive Truth About 'Vaccine'
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Harvard & Johns Hopkins Publish Explosive Truth: Scientific Papers Prove COVID Vax Is A Death Shot

* There is a new draft scientific paper available online.

* Don’t expect to hear anything about it from the press, even though it’s directly from the supposed “expert” class.

* Steve Kirsch is a tech entrepreneur who has become one of the top trackers of the mass vaccination fraud.

* He joins us to talk about this study:

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4206070


The Stew Peters Show | 15 September 2022

https://rumble.com/v1k83un-harvard-and-johns-hopkins-publish-explosive-truth-scientific-papers-prove-c.html

Keywords
vaccine injurytyrannybioweaponvaxadverse eventmandatejabcoronaviruscovidboosterstew peterssteve kirschsystemic reaction

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
