Drink Along 145: Boulevard Brewing Plaid Habit Canadian Whiskey Barrel Imperial Brown Ale 5.5/5*

Happy Thanksgiving my friends.
This fine brew runs 11.9 for the ABV, 16 for the IBUs and the SRM is an easy 99 lovibond.
An excellent but potent brew.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
