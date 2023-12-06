Create New Account
Hubstaff Supports Remote Productivity and Growth for Leading Security and Backup Solutions Provider
Kai Jones
No matter where a client or team member resides, NAKIVO, a provider of enterprise backup and recovery solutions and data protection, understands that security always comes first. Hubstaff makes time and task management easier while ensuring NAKIVO can support teams and maintain targeted productivity levels. This implies that while making sure that tasks and activities are completed, managers and leaders will have more time to focus on major projects and new victories.

data backupdata protectionrecovery solution

