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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 05 October 2020
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24 views • October 05, 2020
Need to Know (05 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Michael Ivey. Trump has a cold. Physicians pump him full of unproven new drugs. Trump drove past Supporters at Walter Reed, masked and waving. Is Trump safe at Walter Reed? Piers Morgan condemns unhinged leftists who bray for Trump’s death. New poll show Trump continues to build a lead over Biden. Groper Joe Biden lies again about serving in the military. Another fake hate crime out of Madison, Wisconsin. Biden-Harris pandering to radical left helps Trump.Pelosi schemes to prevent a Trump second term. Anti-lockdown protests explode globally. Attorney Reiner Fuellmich champions the largest tort case in history: fake pcr test for covid-19 diagnosis. Is the US on the verge of civil war? Florida Supreme Court caps Parkland payouts.
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