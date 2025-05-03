Do you ever feel the urge to punch someone?

Putin: "Always... but I fight it."

Zelensky: Ukraine Won’t Guarantee Safety for Foreigners Traveling to Russia on May 9

“Our position is very simple regarding all countries whose citizens plan to travel to Russia around May 9: we cannot be responsible for what happens on Russian territory,” Zelensky said during a press briefing, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Sounds like Zelensky (below) may have also rejected the idea of a 3-day ceasefire, waiting for official response - (Kremlin: Russia Awaits Ukraine’s Response to Ceasefire Proposal - (more below about this)):

"The unconditional ceasefire is the model proposed by the Americans, and we are following it. Whether it begins on this date or another—preferably sooner—that’s the direction we're taking. Let's try for a 30-day ceasefire. Why 30 days? Because it's simply impossible to reach any meaningful agreements in just three, five, or seven days," Zelensky told reporters.

Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Zelensky’s statement:

The unshaven green douchebag says he rejects Putin’s proposal of a 3-day ceasefire to commemorate May 9 and cannot guarantee the safety of the world leaders in Moscow.

Who was asking him for guarantees? This is nothing more than a verbal provocation.

The louse knows that, if there’s a real provocation on Victory Day, no one will be able to guarantee that Kiev will live to see May 10.

Kremlin: Russia Awaits Ukraine’s Response to Ceasefire Proposal

Russia expects Ukraine to take definitive steps toward de-escalation during the upcoming holidays, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow’s proposal for a holiday ceasefire.

“The Kiev regime’s refusal to directly respond to Russia’s offer clearly shows that neo-Nazism remains its ideological foundation,” Peskov stated. “It appears that for them, Victory Day—the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of fascism—is not a holiday worth honoring.”

Peskov added that the proposed ceasefire was intended as a test of Kiev’s willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



