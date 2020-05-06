Are We Being Conditioned to Take The Mark of The Beast?

There is step by step conditioning of the masses for the Mark of the Beast going on in many countries around the world through "nudging behaviour".



Mark of the beast conditioning introduces new technologies and systems through the concept of "Nudging" where the establishment implements a new system via the use of rewards, punishments and the elimnation of options.



In Argentina, the SUBE card, an RFID chipped card to be used for transport was introduced several years ago by first offering the card as a convenient alternative to paying cash. Later incentives were used to get more people on board. Incentives included discounts not only for transport but for purchasing items at supermarkets and toy departments just by presenting the SUBE card. Later, people who did not have the card were penalized by having to pay up to three times the cost of a regular ticket. And finally, all buses became cashless and only those with the card could board.



This video follows that implementation and shows how people will be conditioned to take the #MarkOfTheBeast and how we can resist that temptation by taking seriously the teachings of #Jesus.