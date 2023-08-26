Create New Account
FUKUSHIMA AND MAUI UPDATES ON BIDEN'S WAR ON AMERICANS.
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Yesterday

Hello Friends!  On this Out of this World Radio show, I give updates on Fukushima and the release of radioactive water by TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company) into the Pacific Ocean, in spite of international protests.  I also will be detailing new information on Biden's war on American's in Maui, and the Cabal land grab.   Also joining me on the show will be my friend Abigail coming in from Canada on the "Canada Corner" on what's happening to our brothers and sisters in Canada.  I hope you can all listen to this amazing and important radio show!  With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!  Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com  www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
radiationcanadafukushimatepcodirected energy weaponsmaui fires

