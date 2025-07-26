© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Pro-Trump media start calling Ghislaine the 'victim'
What's going on?
Newsmax has begun referring to Ghislaine Maxwell as “a victim.”
As a reminder, Alex Acosta, who gave Epstein his “sweetheart” deal in Florida, and who also served in the Trump cabinet afterwards, is on the Board of Directors for Newsmax.
🔗 Travis Akers (https://x.com/travisakers/status/1948515892813595005)