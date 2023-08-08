Sardinia Tombs of the Giants | A View From the Bunker Podcast





Were the Nephilim inhabiting the island of Sardinia during and after the conquest of Canaan by Joshua and the Hebrews? Timothy Alberino joins Derek Gilbert to discuss the Caananitic Nuragic civilization of Sardinia, the megalithic Nuraghi towers, the Tombs of the Giants, the ziggurat of Monte d'Accoddi, and much more.





SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_x__HMZNUK0&feature=youtu.be