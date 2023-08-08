Create New Account
Sardinia Tombs of the Giants | A View From the Bunker Podcast
Were the Nephilim inhabiting the island of Sardinia during and after the conquest of Canaan by Joshua and the Hebrews? Timothy Alberino joins Derek Gilbert to discuss the Caananitic Nuragic civilization of Sardinia, the megalithic Nuraghi towers, the Tombs of the Giants, the ziggurat of Monte d'Accoddi, and much more.


SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_x__HMZNUK0&feature=youtu.be

Keywords
sardiniatombs of the giantsa view fromthe bunker podcast

