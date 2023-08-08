Sardinia Tombs of the Giants | A View From the Bunker Podcast
Were the Nephilim inhabiting the island of Sardinia during and after the conquest of Canaan by Joshua and the Hebrews? Timothy Alberino joins Derek Gilbert to discuss the Caananitic Nuragic civilization of Sardinia, the megalithic Nuraghi towers, the Tombs of the Giants, the ziggurat of Monte d'Accoddi, and much more.
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_x__HMZNUK0&feature=youtu.be
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.