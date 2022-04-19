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04/17/2022 Mike Pompeo: Putin’s difficulties in Ukraine won’t change Xi Jinping’s determination to attack Taiwan. The Biden administration needs to try its best to provide assistance to Taiwan, and call on U.S. allies in that region to provide support.