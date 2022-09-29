Dollar Death, Global Revolutions, Angry Russian Bear

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 29, 2022
The GBP is down 23% YTD, worse than most 3rd world currencies. Moscow Exchange drops 9.2%. The Canadian Dollar is in a freefall. In other news, something strange is going on in China. Reports show there is an 80km convoy headed to Beijing. There are also signs in multiple countries showing some sort of world revolution is underway. These include a power struggle in China, riots in Iran, and Military Mobilization by Russia.
00:00 - Death of the Dollar Arrived
07:35 - Joseph’s Kitchen
11:00 - Chinese President Tighten Economic Ties
16:26 - Global Revolution
18:50 - Russia Preparing for Major War
22:26 - WW3 Has Already Begun
27:02 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
27:33 - EMP Shield
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lu3fc-dollar-death-global-revolutions-angry-russian-bear-09292022.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.