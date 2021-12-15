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Jan 6 Committee Clinging to Insubstantial Texts as Proof of Coordinating Insurrection
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100 views • December 15, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the current state of the fascist Democrat run Jan 6th witch hunt committee targeting their political opposition for daring to protest the election.
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