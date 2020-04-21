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Exciting news. Biggest health discovery in the last 100 years. Alan and Bob talk with Andreas Kalcker and Kerri Rivera about the current COVID-19 crisis
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238 views • April 21, 2020
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the government”
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Run sheet if you want to skip through. If you want to save time start at 8:32
2:27 Host and guest introductions.
8:32 Short video explain how it works, safety and how governments have made judgments based on a wrong premises.
11:15 In Covid-19 the blood does not absorbed oxygen. CD provides oxygen very fast and disinfects.
13:00 Taken 6 years. Pre-clinical trials, technical trials and now human trials are done.. Medical in human trial have been done in many hospitals including military hospitals.
14:54 Doctors reporting that ventilators not working.
15:31 Many governments reporting that are seeing that Military testing on staff and in only 2 days they are recovered
15:56 Very serious cases in Ecuador. 7000 dead
16:37 independent group of doctors went ahead with trial in war like conditions and had a 99% health rate in 100 people tested.
17:31 Discusses the difference between MMS and CDS
18:18 Andreas has 3 pattens for intravenous use.
18:44 All 3 forms, MMS, CDS and intravenous works on CoVid
20:00 Has benefits across a spectrum of things. It is a secondary oxygen carrier that means "it is the biggest discovery of medicine in the last 100 years" + How it works
22:08 It makes the body alkaline by the process of oxidation. Amazing as can make a huge change to humanity.
22:47 Made a protocol for Autism that is very successful and have been very harassed for it. Video testimonies have been erased from YouTube
26:14 Outcomes and science is clear. What is not clear is the motive for resistance.
Kerry discusses treating her son’s autism the huge improvement when adding CD
29:50 More than 1000 kids that have lost their autism diagnosis.
30:55 No one has been harmed in 25 years. Up to 100,000 kids on the protocol before big tech censored Facebook groups.
33:09 Very inexpensive and easy to make. Can make extremely fast. Does not need big industry to make
36.50 Suffering will be reduced in huge amounts. Examples, Hyperthyroid, lime disease, fibromyalgia, double mitochondrial disorder, seizure ‘went away’
40.55 Its about restoring health vrs current health care of managing symptoms
41:47 A single 6 drop dose brings to the body 433 Million molecules of CD for each single red blood cell. Realised that this can bring so much oxygen into the blood. Illness is a lack of energy. Not enough oxygen to burn calories and lead to obesity.
46:03 How testing works. Petri dish trials, then Rat trials, where normal high human does is 10ml and they gave 400ml for toxicity test. None died and were overly heathy including offspring.
47:31 Host closing statements
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Run sheet if you want to skip through. If you want to save time start at 8:32
2:27 Host and guest introductions.
8:32 Short video explain how it works, safety and how governments have made judgments based on a wrong premises.
11:15 In Covid-19 the blood does not absorbed oxygen. CD provides oxygen very fast and disinfects.
13:00 Taken 6 years. Pre-clinical trials, technical trials and now human trials are done.. Medical in human trial have been done in many hospitals including military hospitals.
14:54 Doctors reporting that ventilators not working.
15:31 Many governments reporting that are seeing that Military testing on staff and in only 2 days they are recovered
15:56 Very serious cases in Ecuador. 7000 dead
16:37 independent group of doctors went ahead with trial in war like conditions and had a 99% health rate in 100 people tested.
17:31 Discusses the difference between MMS and CDS
18:18 Andreas has 3 pattens for intravenous use.
18:44 All 3 forms, MMS, CDS and intravenous works on CoVid
20:00 Has benefits across a spectrum of things. It is a secondary oxygen carrier that means "it is the biggest discovery of medicine in the last 100 years" + How it works
22:08 It makes the body alkaline by the process of oxidation. Amazing as can make a huge change to humanity.
22:47 Made a protocol for Autism that is very successful and have been very harassed for it. Video testimonies have been erased from YouTube
26:14 Outcomes and science is clear. What is not clear is the motive for resistance.
Kerry discusses treating her son’s autism the huge improvement when adding CD
29:50 More than 1000 kids that have lost their autism diagnosis.
30:55 No one has been harmed in 25 years. Up to 100,000 kids on the protocol before big tech censored Facebook groups.
33:09 Very inexpensive and easy to make. Can make extremely fast. Does not need big industry to make
36.50 Suffering will be reduced in huge amounts. Examples, Hyperthyroid, lime disease, fibromyalgia, double mitochondrial disorder, seizure ‘went away’
40.55 Its about restoring health vrs current health care of managing symptoms
41:47 A single 6 drop dose brings to the body 433 Million molecules of CD for each single red blood cell. Realised that this can bring so much oxygen into the blood. Illness is a lack of energy. Not enough oxygen to burn calories and lead to obesity.
46:03 How testing works. Petri dish trials, then Rat trials, where normal high human does is 10ml and they gave 400ml for toxicity test. None died and were overly heathy including offspring.
47:31 Host closing statements
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
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