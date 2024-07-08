What We Learn From Apostle Paul Choosing Joy in the Midst of Affliction - Josiah Bancroft

The apostle Paul was a great example of looking toward the future and fixing his eyes on Jesus, even in the midst of intense trials and suffering. Pastor Josiah Bancroft is an author and ministry leader who has studied Paul’s life and shares how we can learn from the apostle’s example and search for joy in our Christian walk no matter the circumstances we are facing. Focus on Jesus and live in repentance, he shares. He points out the lessons we can learn from Paul, who spent so much time in prison for his faith. Jesus takes two frayed pieces of cloth and makes a smooth seam. He will make our paths straight and He will give us joy in life even when we are in the midst of the most difficult of times.









Paul encouraged his friends with a letter even while he was in prison





One of the meanings of the name Josiah is “healed by God” and he explains how Jesus “healed” him by dying on the cross





Christian hope isn’t about things getting better - we should expect trials and remember we always have an eternal hope in Christ





Our hope in Jesus transcends our circumstances with the hope of heaven









