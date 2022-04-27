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Biden’s Inflation Plan: Blame Russia ERIC JULY: “… everything costs more than what it ever ever had been in a regular Americans are starting to feel it. To act like that's Putin's fault is utter Non
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10 views • April 27, 2022
Biden’s Inflation Plan: Blame Russia
ERIC JULY: “… everything costs more than what it ever ever had been in a regular Americans are starting to feel it. To act like that's Putin's fault is utter nonsense. The criminals are the guys like Joe Biden and sitting here yelling to the American public… ”
Full Clip: https://rumble.com/v10ukzg-bidens-inflation-plan-blame-russia.html
ERIC JULY: “… everything costs more than what it ever ever had been in a regular Americans are starting to feel it. To act like that's Putin's fault is utter nonsense. The criminals are the guys like Joe Biden and sitting here yelling to the American public… ”
Full Clip: https://rumble.com/v10ukzg-bidens-inflation-plan-blame-russia.html
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