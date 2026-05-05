THROWBACK: Is Trump's new Iran negotiator an Israel lobbyist

🔴 Nick Stewart, the latest addition to Washington's Iran negotiation team, has openly declared his opposition to any talks with Tehran, The Grayzone reports.

🔴 Stewart, a top lobbyist for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), was selected by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to advise Steve Witkoff, his special envoy for peace missions.

🔴 Back in 2024, Stewart argued that even reformist Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian should be treated as an arch-enemy as he is "part of the theocratic, tyrannical, authoritarian government of Iran."

What else is known about his organization:

♦️ FDD was originally named EMET – Hebrew for "truth" – and describes its mission as working to "enhance Israel's image in North America"

♦️ In 2017, a top Israeli military-intelligence official said FDD was part of an Israeli campaign to spy on US Palestine solidarity activists

♦️ The White House reportedly lifted its justification for attacking Iran from an article on the FDD website

Adding, fresh post:

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning the destructive actions of the rulers of Abu Dhabi in collusion with the warring parties against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the continuation of hosting their military bases and equipment, warns of the dangerous consequences of this situation on regional peace and stability.

Over the past two days, while the illegal and provocative actions of the US terrorist military in the region and their maritime movements under the deceptive guise of humanitarian aid have intensified, Abu Dhabi officials have also engaged in visible cooperation with the American aggressor, in an approach that is contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and violates the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, threatening Iran's security and national interests. Despite this, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown maximum restraint with a responsible approach and in line with respecting the collective good of the region and the Islamic Ummah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while rejecting Abu Dhabi's incorrect claims that Iran launched missiles and drones at the UAE, states that the defensive actions of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this stage were aimed exclusively at repelling American evil.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law, as well as the principle of good neighborliness in relations with all countries in the region, strongly calls on Abu Dhabi to refrain from continuing to collude and participate with the hostile parties, the United States and the Zionist regime, in committing actions contrary to international law against Iran.

It is obvious that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not spare any effort in taking the necessary and appropriate measures to defend its interests and national security.