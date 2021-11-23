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COVID, an open letter to all Ministers, and the Mark of the Beast:
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141 views • November 23, 2021
I made a mistake in my opening, it's 2 million people have died so far from this socalled vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine contains: 2-fenoxietanol, aluminum, fetalt bovint serum, formaldehyd, gelatin, humant albumin, mononatrium L-glutamat, MRC-5-celler, neomycin, polymyxin B, polysorbat 80, kaliumklorid, kaliumfosfat, natriumborat, natriumcitrat, natriumhydroxid, natriumfosfat, natriumfosfat monobasiskt monohydrat, sorbitol, streptomycin, yeast protein, urea, the RNA contains nano technology that works as a genetic scissor that modifies your DNA in deep. It also contains 4 kinds of Hydras, parasite eggs, Luciferase life form energy, 3 kinds of magnets, graphene oxide this makes you a receiver for 5 G that can and will affect you because you have become a microwave receiver.
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