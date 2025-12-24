Why Garage Door Balance Checks Matter

Is your garage door shaking, slamming shut, or feeling unusually heavy? These are common signs your garage door may be out of balance.

In this whiteboard video, we explain how garage door balance works, why springs—not the opener—should carry the door’s weight, and how Sacramento’s heat, dust, and daily garage use can cause balance issues faster than in other areas.

Routine garage door balance checks help prevent sudden spring failure, protect your opener motor, and keep your garage door operating smoothly and safely year-round.

If your garage door feels off, don’t wait for it to fail.

📞 Call: (916) 730-3491





Read more: https://stmarygaragedoor.com/garage-door-balance-checks-sacramento/



#GarageDoorBalance #SacramentoGarageDoor #GarageDoorRepairSacramento #GarageDoorMaintenance #SacramentoHomeowners #GarageDoorSafety #GarageDoorSprings #LocalGarageDoorService