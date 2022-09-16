Why is Xi Jinping’s Central Asia Trip Important

https://gnews.org/post/p1lgn35bc

09/13/2022 Xi Jinping is at a crucial inflection point where he is expected to break with political tradition awarding himself a third five year term as leader on October’s Party Congress, meanwhile he will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) summit in Samarkand to boost unity with China’s Central Asian neighbors as creating an alternative to the G7-led western order

