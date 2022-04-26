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Daniel 9:24 - The Hidden Meaning of "Shabua" [ep.3]
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138 views • April 26, 2022
This episode unpacks all of verse 24 and explores huge difference between the English "week" and the Hebrew "shabua". Without a firm understanding of Hebrew culture, feasts, and God's commandments, it truly is impossible to understand the 70 shabua of Daniel 9 prophecy. The subject matter of the entire prophecy (and who it applies to) is also discussed. I will go deep into the Hebrew and show you how to study the original language in a simple, word-by-word fashion so that you can begin to think about this (and other Bible verses) in a more methodical way. Come with an open mind and get ready to unlearn the lies that mainstream churches and seminaries have shoved down our throats for hundreds of years now... For prayer and community, join my private group: https://t.me/weareisrael
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