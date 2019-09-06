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A Case Before The Supreme Court Could End The Second Amendment
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172 views • September 06, 2019
The case before the supreme court that would allow gun manufacturers to be liable for criminals who use their products could be a landmark decision for the 2nd Amendment.
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