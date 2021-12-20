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State of New York Tries To Shut Down Texas Gun Stores
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10 views • December 20, 2021
Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to shut down gun stores in Texas, a US federal appeals court upholds bump stock ban, there are over 800 homicides in Chicago this year, and Austin is becoming one of the most dangerous big cities per capita in the country. Also, Mayor Steve Adler's wife is purchasing all of the bars that went out of business after he shut them down during the pandemic.
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