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Global Volcanism Threat Increasing, Biden's Dark Winter Is Coming, Covid Vaccine Deaths (Hank Aaron), Earth Changes, and More 01.23.2021
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1021 views • January 23, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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NORTHERN CALIFORNIA VOLCANIC ACTIVITY
Submitted by Marv
January 23, 2021
Emergency Management Associates Tyler
Watch video: https://youtu.be/qg5X6hTd_iQ
Watch video: https://youtu.be/tiw6297Bnh0
--
Biden’s Presidency Will Be A Catalyst For Secession – And Perhaps Civil War
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/bidens-presidency-will-be-a-catalyst-for-secession-and-perhaps-civil-war/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.23.2021):
In just 23 days of 2021 Indonesia has suffered 185 disasters
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/in-just-23-days-of-2021-indonesia-has.html?m=1
--
Locust swarms invades southern Saudi Arabia: https://youtu.be/rbHR7wzyhIo
--
What's the Difference Between Asteroids, Comets and Meteors?
https://www.livescience.com/difference-between-asteroids-comets-and-meteors.html
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
Quarter of all bee species missing since 1990s
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/343297/quarter-of-all-bee-species-missing-since-1990s
--
“Main Core”: A CIA Database of 8 Million Who Will Be Rounded Up When Martial Law Is Imposed
https://amg-news.com/main-core-a-cia-database-of-8-million-who-will-be-rounded-up-when-martial-law-is-imposed/
--
https://amg-news.com/what-if-everything-you-knew-about-surviving-the-coming-crisis-was-dead-wrong/
--
Warning! https://aliveafterthefall.com/nht_v57/front-ctrl.php
--
Gen Mike Flynn
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=164264
--
https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-01-21-21-1
--
http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/zaslawsky/210122
--
“biohybrid” combat robots
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-22-army-developing-biohybrid-combat-robots-using-tissue.html
--
Americans That Are “Potential Terrorists”
https://activeprp.law.blog/2021/01/23/72-types-of-americans-that-are-considered-potential-terrorists-in-official-government-documents-you-can-now-be-considered-a-potential-terrorist-just-because-of-you/
--
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-sues-biden-administration-over-deportation-freeze-order_3668123.html
--
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-governors-order-their-troops-back-from-dc_3667497.html
--
Dana Ashlie (11.03.2020): https://youtu.be/Nv6GTQUE6nw
--
Beating Big Tech https://youtu.be/eji2POZN6ow
--
Brazil B117 Variant: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-new-coronavirus-strain-rips-through.html?m=1
--
Two new H5N8 bird flu outbreaks
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/two-new-h5n8-bird-flu-outbreaks-hit.html?m=1
--
New coronavirus variant in North Carolina
https://apnews.com/article/north-carolina-coronavirus-pandemic-f237ccab97b90e823f7475d6585d87b2
--
17% of US has been infected: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/01/23/covid-cases-updates-larry-king-dies-after-being-hospitalized-covid-19/6674844002/
--
Death By Vaccine:
https://newswithviews.com/death-by-vaccine-the-last-things-they-wanted-you-to-hear-video/
--
Hank Aaron Dies
https://see.news/hank-aaron-dies-18-days-after-receiving-moderna-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/baseball-legend-hank-aaron-dead-after-receiving-the-experimental-moderna-mrna-covid-injection/
--
Optivida Nano-Silver Sol Solution
https://www.mainstreetvitamins.com/product/optivida-nano-silver-sol-solution-exp3-23/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA VOLCANIC ACTIVITY
Submitted by Marv
January 23, 2021
Emergency Management Associates Tyler
Watch video: https://youtu.be/qg5X6hTd_iQ
Watch video: https://youtu.be/tiw6297Bnh0
--
Biden’s Presidency Will Be A Catalyst For Secession – And Perhaps Civil War
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/bidens-presidency-will-be-a-catalyst-for-secession-and-perhaps-civil-war/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.23.2021):
In just 23 days of 2021 Indonesia has suffered 185 disasters
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/in-just-23-days-of-2021-indonesia-has.html?m=1
--
Locust swarms invades southern Saudi Arabia: https://youtu.be/rbHR7wzyhIo
--
What's the Difference Between Asteroids, Comets and Meteors?
https://www.livescience.com/difference-between-asteroids-comets-and-meteors.html
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
Quarter of all bee species missing since 1990s
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/343297/quarter-of-all-bee-species-missing-since-1990s
--
“Main Core”: A CIA Database of 8 Million Who Will Be Rounded Up When Martial Law Is Imposed
https://amg-news.com/main-core-a-cia-database-of-8-million-who-will-be-rounded-up-when-martial-law-is-imposed/
--
https://amg-news.com/what-if-everything-you-knew-about-surviving-the-coming-crisis-was-dead-wrong/
--
Warning! https://aliveafterthefall.com/nht_v57/front-ctrl.php
--
Gen Mike Flynn
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=164264
--
https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-01-21-21-1
--
http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/zaslawsky/210122
--
“biohybrid” combat robots
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-22-army-developing-biohybrid-combat-robots-using-tissue.html
--
Americans That Are “Potential Terrorists”
https://activeprp.law.blog/2021/01/23/72-types-of-americans-that-are-considered-potential-terrorists-in-official-government-documents-you-can-now-be-considered-a-potential-terrorist-just-because-of-you/
--
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-sues-biden-administration-over-deportation-freeze-order_3668123.html
--
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-governors-order-their-troops-back-from-dc_3667497.html
--
Dana Ashlie (11.03.2020): https://youtu.be/Nv6GTQUE6nw
--
Beating Big Tech https://youtu.be/eji2POZN6ow
--
Brazil B117 Variant: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/a-new-coronavirus-strain-rips-through.html?m=1
--
Two new H5N8 bird flu outbreaks
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/two-new-h5n8-bird-flu-outbreaks-hit.html?m=1
--
New coronavirus variant in North Carolina
https://apnews.com/article/north-carolina-coronavirus-pandemic-f237ccab97b90e823f7475d6585d87b2
--
17% of US has been infected: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/01/23/covid-cases-updates-larry-king-dies-after-being-hospitalized-covid-19/6674844002/
--
Death By Vaccine:
https://newswithviews.com/death-by-vaccine-the-last-things-they-wanted-you-to-hear-video/
--
Hank Aaron Dies
https://see.news/hank-aaron-dies-18-days-after-receiving-moderna-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/baseball-legend-hank-aaron-dead-after-receiving-the-experimental-moderna-mrna-covid-injection/
--
Optivida Nano-Silver Sol Solution
https://www.mainstreetvitamins.com/product/optivida-nano-silver-sol-solution-exp3-23/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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