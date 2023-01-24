Alex Jones Full Show 1/23/23 Globalist Covid Power Grab is Now Officially DEAD

The Globalist Covid Power Grab is Now Officially DEAD – Learn What Comes Next! – MONDAY FULL SHOW 01/23/23. The Democrat & Deep State leadership has officially turned on Biden! Today, we’ll be tracking who they’re trying to install as a new puppet! On today’s broadcast, Alex Jones will take YOUR calls and deliver full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041

