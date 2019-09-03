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Gun Safety with Sheriff Timothy B. Howard - Project ChildSafe
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4 views • September 03, 2019
Over the Summer, Project ChildSafe, a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, had the opportunity to sit down with Sheriff Timothy B. Howard from Erie County Sheriff’s Office in Buffalo, NY to discuss gun safety. To date, Project ChildSafe has partnered with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies to underscore the need to safely secure and store firearms when not in use.
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