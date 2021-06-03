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THE BIBLE FROM GOD IS SO POWERFUL THAT IT CAN ONLY BE ON EARTH FOR 1,000 YEARS!
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20 views • June 03, 2021
7 SIMPLE TRUTHS THAT DESTROY ALL BIBLES, RELIGIONS, DEEP STATES, & PHILOSOPHIES
1. ONLY CHRIST AS MEDIATOR BETWEEN GOD AND MAN DOES NOT HARM HUMANITY.
2. SATAN IS THE MAN OF SIN 2 THESS 2:3 THEREFORE SPIRITUAL WARFARE IS BETWEEN THE BIBLES OF MEN AND THE BIBLE FROM GOD.
3. LEADERS OF MEN CANNOT RULE FAIRLY, THEY ALWAYS HAVE A THUMB ON THE SCALES OF JUSTICE.
4. DEMONS ARE SPIRITS OF DEAD EVIL MEN.
5. HUMAN SUFFERING IS A RESULT OF MEN STANDING BETWEEN GOD AND MEN
6. MEN NEVER WOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO STAND UP AGAINST GOD, IF HE DID NOT HIDE AWAY HIS PERFECT BIBLE, AND HIS FACE FROM HUMANITY EZEK. 39:25-29.
7. WHEN CHRIST RULES OVER MEN IN THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, EVERY KNEE WILL BOW AND ALL THE EARTH WILL BE SILENT BEFORE HIM. HAB. 2:20. HE WILL BE SANCTIFIED AND THE ONLY ONE GLORIFIED LEV. 10:3.
The Religions of men were always a bad idea - THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY IS JEALOUS OF HIS NAME, HAS BEEN HIDING HIS FACE FROM HUMANITY AND HAS BEEN RUNNING A COVERT OPERATION FOR 1680 YEARS EZEK. 39:25-29.
All subjective truth of men is a joke; all denominationalism, socialism, atheism, capitalism etc. It was insanity for Eve to think she knew better than God on what kind of fruit to eat, that she could take better care of herself than God had provided in the garden! God wanted men to gain knowledge of good and evil. He wanted us to try out the subjective truth of men and realize the consequences. He gave to us a strong delusion, put us in the spiritual dark ages to where we thought subjective truth was a good idea and He forced it upon humanity for 6,000 years to show that it would only bring human suffering Gen. 2:17. Subjective truth of men is like building a house upon sand. Mankind has had 6,000 years to use every kind of idea and doctrine of men to try and make life better. Now after 6,000 years of subjective truth we have a world full of the wisdom of men, the moral opinions of man and what men believe would make this earth better. We have them in Washington DC, we have them in the Vatican every town, city and nation. They have brought us ideas like; human trafficking, eating the flesh of and drinking the blood of babies. Covid 19. We have them flowing on the world wide web, on our computers, in our phones, on radio waves going through our heads, and the world is falling apart before us. Don't you wish you could turn it all off, and count it as dung? Don't you wish that you could be poor in spirit. Don't you wish that you could start preparing for the second age of the Kingdom of God where the King would build a hedge around about you, and where you would have access to all spiritual blessings that the objective truth from the KIng would give? Can't you recognize by now that God gives better gifts than men? Can you believe, by now, that the Lord God Almighty the perfect preacher has chosen you before the foundations of the world to be a Christian and in the second age of the Kingdom?
Christ will rule over this world as He does from Heaven for 1,000 years and it is the only way salvation is possible for mankind because it is not in man to guide His path morally Jer. 10:23. Men always “press their thumbs on the scales of Justice.” This is why we needed the US Constitution with its checks and balances to give humanity a taste of freedom. But only the Lord God Almighty, the King of Kings, can save and free us from ourselves and every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
806-416-0747 leave a message
16462 Highway 203
Wellington Texas 79095
1. ONLY CHRIST AS MEDIATOR BETWEEN GOD AND MAN DOES NOT HARM HUMANITY.
2. SATAN IS THE MAN OF SIN 2 THESS 2:3 THEREFORE SPIRITUAL WARFARE IS BETWEEN THE BIBLES OF MEN AND THE BIBLE FROM GOD.
3. LEADERS OF MEN CANNOT RULE FAIRLY, THEY ALWAYS HAVE A THUMB ON THE SCALES OF JUSTICE.
4. DEMONS ARE SPIRITS OF DEAD EVIL MEN.
5. HUMAN SUFFERING IS A RESULT OF MEN STANDING BETWEEN GOD AND MEN
6. MEN NEVER WOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO STAND UP AGAINST GOD, IF HE DID NOT HIDE AWAY HIS PERFECT BIBLE, AND HIS FACE FROM HUMANITY EZEK. 39:25-29.
7. WHEN CHRIST RULES OVER MEN IN THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, EVERY KNEE WILL BOW AND ALL THE EARTH WILL BE SILENT BEFORE HIM. HAB. 2:20. HE WILL BE SANCTIFIED AND THE ONLY ONE GLORIFIED LEV. 10:3.
The Religions of men were always a bad idea - THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY IS JEALOUS OF HIS NAME, HAS BEEN HIDING HIS FACE FROM HUMANITY AND HAS BEEN RUNNING A COVERT OPERATION FOR 1680 YEARS EZEK. 39:25-29.
All subjective truth of men is a joke; all denominationalism, socialism, atheism, capitalism etc. It was insanity for Eve to think she knew better than God on what kind of fruit to eat, that she could take better care of herself than God had provided in the garden! God wanted men to gain knowledge of good and evil. He wanted us to try out the subjective truth of men and realize the consequences. He gave to us a strong delusion, put us in the spiritual dark ages to where we thought subjective truth was a good idea and He forced it upon humanity for 6,000 years to show that it would only bring human suffering Gen. 2:17. Subjective truth of men is like building a house upon sand. Mankind has had 6,000 years to use every kind of idea and doctrine of men to try and make life better. Now after 6,000 years of subjective truth we have a world full of the wisdom of men, the moral opinions of man and what men believe would make this earth better. We have them in Washington DC, we have them in the Vatican every town, city and nation. They have brought us ideas like; human trafficking, eating the flesh of and drinking the blood of babies. Covid 19. We have them flowing on the world wide web, on our computers, in our phones, on radio waves going through our heads, and the world is falling apart before us. Don't you wish you could turn it all off, and count it as dung? Don't you wish that you could be poor in spirit. Don't you wish that you could start preparing for the second age of the Kingdom of God where the King would build a hedge around about you, and where you would have access to all spiritual blessings that the objective truth from the KIng would give? Can't you recognize by now that God gives better gifts than men? Can you believe, by now, that the Lord God Almighty the perfect preacher has chosen you before the foundations of the world to be a Christian and in the second age of the Kingdom?
Christ will rule over this world as He does from Heaven for 1,000 years and it is the only way salvation is possible for mankind because it is not in man to guide His path morally Jer. 10:23. Men always “press their thumbs on the scales of Justice.” This is why we needed the US Constitution with its checks and balances to give humanity a taste of freedom. But only the Lord God Almighty, the King of Kings, can save and free us from ourselves and every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
806-416-0747 leave a message
16462 Highway 203
Wellington Texas 79095
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