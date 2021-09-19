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LEAKED Internal Memo CONFIRMS Fox News is Controlled Opposition!
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51 views • September 19, 2021
We have all known that Fox turned their back on the integrity of our elections here in America, but their stance on globalism has now been confirmed through a leaked internal memo.
https://rumble.com/vmliyl-leaked-internal-memo-confirms-fox-news-is-controlled-opposition.html
https://rumble.com/vmliyl-leaked-internal-memo-confirms-fox-news-is-controlled-opposition.html
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