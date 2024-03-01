The IDF Has Turned Completely Rabid

Former weapons inspector, Scott Ritter, talks with Ania K, as they cover the atrocities being carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces with total disregard for the law and human life. Scott gives his perspective on how the IDF has turned into what it is today.
Video Source:
Through The Eyes Of with Ania K
Closing Theme Music:
'Upon Reflection' by Steve Oxen
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Through The Eyes Of, Ania K, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce fri23:43
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.