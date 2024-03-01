Create New Account
The IDF Has Turned Completely Rabid
The Kokoda Kid
Former weapons inspector, Scott Ritter, talks with Ania K, as they cover the atrocities being carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces with total disregard for the law and human life. Scott gives his perspective on how the IDF has turned into what it is today.

